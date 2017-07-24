Man dies from drug OD; police charge 2 with reckless homicide

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Family and friends of a 29-year-old man who died from a drug overdose in Muncie said they have a question for two people arrested in connection to his death.

Why they didn’t call 911 for help?

It happened early Saturday morning near 18th and South Penn streets.

Police arrested 32-year-old Matt Shackelfurd and 29-year-old Rachelle Tucker on charges of reckless homicide and other drug-related charges in connection to the death of 29-year-old Dustin Rhodes.

Police said they believe it all started as a drug deal. 24-Hour News 8 learned from court documents that Rhodes was with two people that early morning, but when he overdosed, documents show the two people did nothing to help. Shackelfurd is accused of leaving Rhodes on the side of the street.

“How could they just not call for help, not get him help just leave him there?” said Justina Johnson, who is the mother of Rhodes’ three young children.

Family and friends said Rhodes wasn’t perfect. He had a drug problem and was working to get better, but relapsed over the weekend.

“He always said that nobody cared about him, but in all reality he had so so many people who loved and cared about him,” said Taylre Cross, who was Rhodes’ girlfriend.

“If something was wrong, he would never show it; he hid all his pain,” Cross said. “He was always so happy. He would do anything for anybody.”

She said they would talk about his addiction and how he needed to fight for his three young children all younger than 8.

“He pretty much just stated how upset he was,” she said. “He missed his children and didn’t know what else to do and when he got high that was the only time that he didn’t miss them.”

But that fight came to an end when police found him dead on the side of the street near 18th and South Penn. Police received an anonymous 911 call. The caller told dispatch he drove by and yelled at the person passed out on the side of the road. The caller said the person, later identified as Rhodes, didn’t respond so he kept driving.

“He (was) trying to get his children back and see them, you know, really turn his life around, and it was just too late,” Cross said.

According to court documents, Rhodes bought heroin from Shackelfurd and Tucker. Rhodes became unconscious in a car in the parking lot of Tucker’s apartment and that’s when Shackelfurd said he called a friend to pick them up. Shackelfurd told investigators he got Rhodes out of the car and dragged him across the street from Shackelfurd’s house so his mom wouldn’t find out about the overdose. He told investigators he was concerned his mother would kick him out because he had overdosed two weeks ago himself.

“Why would you do that? Like, what were they thinking? What was going through their minds when they didn’t call 911?” Cross said.

Police said they searched Tucker’s apartment and found several things, including 2.4 grams of heroin and a digital scale. She has left jail on a bond.

Meanwhile, family and friends are left trying to raise money for Rhodes’ funeral. Click here if you would like to help.

The Water Bowl in Muncie is also accepting donations to help Rhodes family. Call 765-284-2183 for information.