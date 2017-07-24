Man taken into custody after Johnson County shootout with neighbor

Warning: The above video contains graphic violence.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A man was released from a rehab hospital and into the Johnson County Jail following a shootout with a neighbor in June.

Jeffrey Weigle, 59, was taken into custody on criminal recklessness charges after a 16-year dispute turned into an exchange of gunfire with neighbor Dean Keller.

Keller was cleared of any charges.

Investigations determined Weigle instigated the shootout after he drew and waved his firearm.

Johnson County Sheriff Doug Cox said his office received an email from a concerned citizen saying Weigle was threatening to leave the hospital so that he could try and harm Keller in retaliation.

Weigle could face 2.5 years in prison if he’s convicted of his original charges.