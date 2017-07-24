Monday Mailbag: Time to set the table

Check out today’s Monday Mailbag products, perfect for your next dinner party!

1 – Table settings, https://shopqsquared.com/

Portsmouth 12 Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set

Set includes: 4 dinner plates, 4 salad plates, and 4 bowls

Dishwasher safe; not recommended for microwave use

Durable, shatter-proof, heat resistant; 100% melamine

Hand-polished to a high gloss finish

MSRP $152

Available at Q Squared NYC .com

Captiva 12 Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set

Set includes: 4 dinner plates, 4 salad plates, and 4 bowls

Dishwasher safe; not recommended for microwave use

Durable, shatter-proof, heat resistant; 100% melamine

Hand-polished to a high gloss finish

MSRP $152

Available at Q Squared NYC .com

Platters, serving bowls, bread and butter plates, dip bowls, and spoon rests are available for purchase separately in addition to the sets.

2 – Can & Bottler Cooler, keepzitkooler.com

Keepzit Kooler Can & Bottle Cooler – Keep your drinks cold with the Keepzit Kooler Can & Bottle Cooler. It provides the perfect combo: better insulation for lasting chill PLUS greater comfort & stability. The Secret? TWO Insulating Layers! Designed to fit 12oz & 16oz cans & bottles, this extra-strong yet amazingly light cooler has a thick inner foam liner that LOCKS IN THE CHILL, so drinks stay colder longer. Wider no-tip bottom base, with a vacuum-breaking opening allows you to pop your can or bottle out instantly (www.keepzitkooler.com).

3 – Table linens, attiser.com

Bring a new dimension to your kitchen with Attiser table napkins. Handmade using the ancient technique of hand-block printing, these lovely napkins are full of Indian charm! Add some subtle style to your dining area with these marvelous squares that are mini-canvases of artwork. Whether you’re hosting a dinner party, throwing a birthday bash, or creating the perfect atmosphere for a gathering of friends, make your home look good with the designs fromAttiser. Attiser believes in the principles of ethical sourcing and fair trade and puts all its efforts into bringing uniquely designed highest quality of handmade products to the customers.

4 – 3-in-1 Electric Lunchbox, https://hotlogicmini.com/

The Hot Logic Mini is a 3-In-1 Electric Lunchbox that cooks food from scratch or reheats leftovers, then holds it hot until you’re ready to eat. Take it to work, to school or on the road and forget about using a microwave ever again!

1. Put Your Food In The Bag

There are no timers or temperature settings to worry about. Just put your meal in any flat-bottom, sealed-lid container, drop it in the bag, plug it in and forget it. That’s really all it takes. The Hot Logic will cook a meal from scratch in a couple hours, or re-heat leftovers in about an hour, then hold your meal at the perfect serving temperature until you’re ready to eat, without over cooking, burning or drying out your food!

2. Go Work, Go Play, Chill Out!

While you’re working, running errands or even while you sleep, the Hot Logic Mini is carefully heating your meal using our Patented (and ingenious) Smart Cooking Technology. Low-Slow Conduction Heat” ensures your food is cooked evenly and retains more of its vital nutrients!

3. Eat Whenever You’re Ready!

When you’re ready, your meal is waiting for you, hot, juicy and delicious. No waiting in line to use the microwave at work… No more unhealthy “Drive-Thru” food on the road… No need to use the stove or dirty any pots or pans. At work, at home or on the road, the Hot Logic Mini is the perfect meal companion if you want HOT food that’s ready when you are!

So Convenient!

Hot logic is totally “Hands-Free!” Cook your favorite frozen meals right in the box! It’s lightweight, easy to carry and fits in most popular meal management bags

Save Time!

Prep a meal from scratch in minutes! No watching the clock, no stirring, flipping or turning your food. Just pop in any sealed-lid meal container and enjoy a hot, healthy meal whenever you’re ready (and without waiting in line for the microwave!)

Save Money!

Reheat leftovers at work to stretch your food budget, The Hot Logic Mini won’t over cook or ruin your food like a microwave so you’ll throw less food away!