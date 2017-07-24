Ohio prayer service to be held for family of 2 children killed in Clay Co. crash

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A community prayer service will be held for the Ohio family of two children killed in a southwestern Indiana crash last week.

The service is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm and is open to the public and will be held at Ascension Catholic Church in Kettering, Ohio. The Church is located at 2025 Woodman Drive in Kettering.

The Indiana State Police said on July 18 one-year-old Finley Bereda and five-year-old Brennen Bereda were killed when the van they and their family were traveling in was struck from behind by a semi-truck. ISP said the truck failed to slow when it entered a construction zone on I-70 west near the 16 mile marker .

The mother, Christina Bereda, 33, was in the hospital for several days after the crash. She has been released but a three-year-old boy, Jordan Bereda, is still recovering.

Hospital representatives tell 24-Hour News 8’s sistation, WDTN, Jordan is now listed in good condition and has been moved out of the ICU.