Poll: With company offering microchip implants to employees, would you let your employer implant you?

RIVER FALLS, WI — A company in Wisconsin will begin offering its employees implanted microchip technology, starting in August.

Three Square Market (32M) will offer the chips to its employees on a volunteer basis, according to a news release.

The chips can be used to make purchases in the break room, open doors, login to computers, or even use the copy machine.

“We foresee the use of RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification) technology to drive everything from making purchases in our office break room market, opening doors, use of copy machines, logging into our office computers, unlocking phones, sharing business cards, storing medical/health information, and used as payment at other RFID terminals. Eventually, this technology will become standardized allowing you to use this as your passport, public transit, all purchasing opportunities, etc.” stated 32M CEO, Todd Westby.

RFID technology uses electromagnetic fields to identify electronically stored information.

The chip takes only a few seconds to be implanted under the skin, between the thumb and forefinger, and 32M is expecting about 50 of its employees to volunteer for the chip.

