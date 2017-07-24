Sheriff’s deputy arrested in southwest Indiana on child seduction charges

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A Gibson County Deputy Sheriff was placed under arrest on multiple child seduction charges Monday.

Investigation into the behavior of 29-year-old Daniel Greer began in early 2017, after reports that Greer had sexual relations with two underage boys.

After conducting the investigation, detectives learned that Greer allegedly had sex with two boys on two separate occasions while he was off-duty.

Greer was arrested and taken into custody Monday without incident and is being held without bond.

He faces two charges of child seduction and one charge of obstruction of justice. All three charges are felonies.

Greer served as a school resource officer for the sheriff’s department.