Tornado confirmed in White County Sunday

IDAVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The National Weather Service in northern Indiana has confirmed that a tornado briefly touched down near a White County town.

The estimated touchdown was between 3:20 p.m. and 3:50 p.m. on Sunday.

The tornado was rated an EF-0, with peak winds of 85 mph. The National Weather Service reports it was on the ground for just under two miles and had a maximum width of 50 yards.

The tornado caused damage to several homes near the eastern White County community of Idaville. No injuries were reported with the storm. One home was damaged enough to be declared unsafe to be in.