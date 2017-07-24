Woman celebrates 92 with trip down Wabash River

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — To celebrate her 92nd birthday, a local woman asked for a trip down the Wabash River.

Thanks to the Department of Natural Resources, Cicely Ward got quite a trip upon a fan boat.

Each year, Ward has made it a point to do something adventurous on her birthday.

She walked the Appalachian Trail, flown to her home country of England and rafted down the Colorado River.

Ward has lived in Lafayette since 1990, but had never been on the Wabash and wanted to see it from a boat.

Ward said life is for living and that’s what she does.

“You’re only 50 once. You’re only 80 once. You’re only 92 once,” Ward said. “While you’re down here, you might as well live it up and use those days to the best advantage.”

She said she’ll try new things as long as she is able.

“Thanks to Almighty God, I still have my health,” said Ward. “I may move slowly. I may think a little slowly, but I’m still upright and I think I’ve got my marbles.”

Ward said next year she wants to ride a hot air balloon.