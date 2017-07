SPENCER, Ind. (WISH) — A woman’s body was recovered from a water fall at the Cataract State Recreation Area Monday afternoon.

Authorities believe the 61-year-old woman fell into the water at the bottom of Upper Falls just before 1:30 p.m. The group of people she was with at the time then contacted officials.

An autopsy is being scheduled for an official cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing.