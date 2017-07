INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person was shot on the city’s northeast side Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened just after 6 a.m. in the 3800 block of North Richardt Avenue.

The male victim was shot as the suspect fired through the door of a residence. Two teenagers were also inside the house at the time.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

24-Hour News 8 has a crew on scene.