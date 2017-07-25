Backyard Grilling Gadgets

“Up” your grilling game this summer with these grilling gadgets! The Gadget Gram’s David Novak shows us today’s products:

Dragon Claw Kit

$19.95; www.BBQDragon.com

This combo set consists of two new, unique grilling tools: the Dragon Claw and Super Tongs, both made with stainless steel and specially-textured handle grips. The Super Tongs’ innovative angled design combines a small spatula and a tong with interlaced teeth to let the spatula close flat. The Dragon Claw’s 90-degree side tine adds real functionality to old-style grill forks by allowing a sideways use of the fork, which is more efficient than jabbing. With just a flick of the wrist, you can flip steaks and chops with the sideways tine of the fork, and then use the standard tines to lift and turn heavy roasts.

Video (fast forward to 0:50): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XNXW9q_N484&t=5s

Dragon Wing Shelf

$20.97; www.bbqdragon.com

Kettle-style charcoal grills are great, but they have one problem: there’s no place set food and tools. The new Dragon Wing Shelf by BBQ Dragon is the first attachable shelf to hold meats, plates, sauces, spatulas and seasonings while you grill. It clips onto a 22-inch kettle grill in seconds. Its patent-pending design uses cross-wire support, allowing the shelf to hold up to 10 pounds. The Dragon Wing Shelf folds up instantly, allowing for easy storage inside or outside the grill. Constructed of heavy-gauge steel coated in black enamel, it is super-strong and durable.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XNXW9q_N484&t=5s

The Beerbelly Stealth Drinking System

$29.99; www.thebeerbelly.com

Now you can drink what you want, when you want and where you want with the Beerbelly Stealth Drinking System. A polyurethane bladder looks like a real beer belly when worn under a shirt. The bladder, which fits in a custom-shaped pouch inside the sling, holds up to 80oz. of your favorite beverage, cold or hot. The bladder has a wide mouth opening for adding ice for cold beverages, as well as for easy cleaning. The neoprene sling insulates and feels like skin to the touch. The sling is designed to fit users up to 6’8” tall and a 40-inch waist.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3AvQASbIC6g

MuCulloch MC1385 Deluxe Canister Steam Cleaner

$219.99; www.mccullochsteam.com

The MuCulloch MC1385 Deluxe Canister Steam Cleaner gives you the power to tame cleaning no matter the mess. This multi-purpose steam cleaner uses ordinary water heated to over 200 degrees to effectively and naturally clean and sanitize any surface without using harsh chemicals. The MC1385 has a variable steam control with 4 bar (58 psi) pressure to blast away grease and grime. It includes 23 versatile accessories including a BBQ brass brush and floor mop, that can be conveniently stored in the on-board storage.

Video: https://youtu.be/TFzzla5KeIU

Looftlighter

$89.99; www.looftlighter.com

The Looftlighter is the fastest, safest and cleanest way to spark up your grill. There’s no flame and no gas, just extremely hot air that instantly ignites charcoal or wood without any dangerous chemicals that could change the taste of your food. Simply point and aim, after only 60 seconds you will see the fire ignite. Its specially designed with a safety casting that cools to the touch within seconds after use. The Looftlighter can be used all year long, indoors or outdoors.

Video: https://youtu.be/a6Tq_goXaDo

IcyBreeze

$249; www.icybreeze.com

You can beat the heat wherever you go with IcyBreeze, the world’s first portable air conditioner and cooler. Its innovative design sends water through a heat exchanger in the lid allowing a constant breeze of cold air for up to 7 hours on a low setting. To use, simply fill the unit with 2 quarts of water and the rest with ice and beverages. Then sit back and relax as fresh air is drawn from hidden vents in the top of the cooler, pulled across the exchanger and chilled down to 35 degrees below the initial temperature. The system has adjustable controls with the highest speed reaching 25 miles per hour. The IcyBreeze has a full range of accessories including an optional battery pack that provides hours of cooling comfort.

Video: https://youtu.be/bAMbqlR6aIY

To learn more, visit www.gadgetgram.com.