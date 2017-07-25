City to buy, demolish plaza near Greenwood Park Mall

GREENWOOD, Ind (WISH) — The Greenwood mayor is calling a dilapidated strip mall the worst building in the city.

Now, Greenwood has plans to do something about it.

The Greenwood Crossing shopping plaza across from the Greenwood Park Mall on Madison Avenue is set to be demolished.

The building hasn’t been fully occupied in more than 15 years, Mayor Mark Myers said. It was built more than 40 years ago. Its owners are out-of-state and, Myers said, it’s been neglected. The city said it’s time for the shopping plaza to go, and people in the community seem to agree.

Business is blossoming at All Seasons Market, in the Greenwood Park Mall’s parking lot.

“We are a produce market that sells a lot of flowers,” manager Nancy Turk said and laughed.

The stand has been open since March.

“We have a lot of people that work at the mall and that shop at the mall that come to see us,” Turk said.

But, no business is coming from across the street. That’s because the entire Greenwood Crossing plaza is empty.

“It’s like we’re on the wrong side of the tracks. We’re here, on the wrong side of the tracks,” Turk said.

Mayor Myers agreed. That’s why the city is planning to purchase the 8.6 acre property for about $1 million.

“We don’t want this to be what people see and what they think when they come to Greenwood. You know, you turn the corner and, gee, is this dilapidated building,” Myers said.

The plaza has been vacant from 6-8 months, Myers said, after the last tenant, a church, moved out. The Patriot Grill Restaurant once occupied a portion of the building, which is crumbling from top to bottom. It closed last year. Myers said they plan to demolish the whole plaza.

“Because it’s in a flood zone there is really nothing that can be done with it to build on it. So, we’re going to tear everything down, probably make it some type of park setting and also a nice entry gateway into the city,” Myers said.

A gateway into the city that Turk hopes will be a gateway into All Seasons Market: “I can see a lot of people visiting that park. I would think that would be very good for business.”

Greenwood has already negotiated the purchase price. The Redevelopment Commission will purchase the property. It goes in front of the commission for a final vote. Mayor Myers said they plan to demolish it by this fall.