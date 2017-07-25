Crews respond to east side apartment fire, residents rescued

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Crews responded to an early Tuesday morning apartment fire on the city’s east side.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews were dispatched to an apartment in the 7800 block of Brookfield Court at approximately 2:45 a.m.

Crews arrived on scene minutes later and were able to get the fire under control just before 3 a.m.

While there were no injuries as a result of the fire, two residents and a dog were rescued from a third floor balcony.

Damage to the structure has been estimated at $5,000.

Two residents were also displaced due to the fire. Apartment management is working for find house for those two individuals.