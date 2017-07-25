ISP investigating police impersonator case

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – Indiana State Police is searching for a man accused of impersonating an officer. It happened around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday in Monroe County.

According to ISP, someone installed red and blue lights on the grill of his car, and used them to pull at least one driver over.

ISP says finding the person responsible is one of its top priorities right now and cases like this aren’t taken lightly.

“It makes my stomach turn just thinking that there’s someone out there that would have an inclination to do this,” said Sgt. Curt Durnil with ISP.

Sgt. Durnil said someone was driving a black Ford Mustang with red and blue lights installed in the grill when he pulled someone over on Arlington Rd. near State Road 46.

According to Sgt. Durnil, the man was wearing a polo and had some sort of badge attached to it. He allegedly introduced himself as an Indiana trooper when he pulled the driver over.

“What could possibly be your motive to go out and impersonate a police officer without having the certifications and the training and everything that you need to do that?” said Sgt. Durnil. “It is literally something that keeps us up at night.”

According to ISP, the suspect drove off from the traffic stop he initiated after the driver started questioning him and said he was going to call 911 to verify he was an officer.

This isn’t the first time the department has seen a case like this. Sgt. Durnil said red and blue lights are easy to get.

“You can get those lights anywhere off the internet. Those can be installed by anyone who knows a thing or two about electricity,” said Sgt. Durnil.

He’s warning drivers to be alert and call police to verify the stop if they think something is wrong after being pulled over by an unmarked car.

If you have any information that could help investigators in this case, call ISP Bloomington at (812) 332-4411.