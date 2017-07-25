Man arrested in shooting of 16-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man has been arrested in the shooting of a teenager.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Jawon Betts was taken into custody in the May shooting of a 16-year-old.

An officer initially responded the 2400 block of East 38th Street after being flagged down by a McDonald’s employee stating that someone had been shot in a vehicle. A male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound was then discovered.

The officer on scene immediately applied first aid until emergency medical personnel arrived on scene. The teen victim was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital.

An investigation of the crime scene and interviews with the victim and witnesses led officers to obtain an arrest warrant for Betts.

On July 17, Betts was spotted in the 3600 block of North Temple Avenue and then fled on foot. He was then apprehended by officers in the 3600 block of North Rural Street.

Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-26-8477.