INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man was stabbed during a burglary on the city’s northeast side Tuesday morning.

The incident happened near 34th Street and Keystone Avenue just after 4 a.m.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the suspect broke into a house with several people inside.

BREAKING: IMPD is investigating a burglary that led to a man being stabbed on the NE side. #NewsTracker #Daybreak8 pic.twitter.com/XoHfJiNwhe — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) July 25, 2017

One man was then stabbed in the leg. At that time, the suspect fled the scene.

IMPD: A man was stabbed in the leg near 34th & Keystone after someone broke into the house he was in. He's in serious but stable condition. pic.twitter.com/78svMKeTHq — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) July 25, 2017

The victim is in serious, but stable condition.

The stabbing remains under investigation.