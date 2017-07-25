Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. (The Republic) — A motorcycle driver was seriously injured about 2 p.m. Tuesday when his Harley Davidson collided with a pickup truck.

The accident occurred in the 5300 block of 25th Street at Wedgewood Drive in front of the Flintwood Wesleyan Church, temporarily closing the westbound lane of 25th Street, police said.

The male and his female passenger were riding on the city’s northeast side when hit by a Toyota pickup truck, Columbus Police Department spokesman Lt. Matt Harris said.

The male was transported by LifeLine medical helicopter to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis with broken bones and facial injuries, Harris said. His female companion was injured, although not as seriously, and transported to Columbus Regional Hospital, he said.

The female pickup driver was also injured and transported to the Columbus hospital.

Names, ages and addresses of the three people involved were not immediately available, Harris said.