New IndyCar aero kit debuts at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cars were back on the track Tuesday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

IndyCar is testing the new aero kit for next season.

The new look is similar to what IndyCar had in the 1990s with a lower engine cover and rear wing. Cars will be more balanced and nimble, with additional padding placed around the drivers themselves. The top speeds at Indianapolis Motor Speedway may see a slight jump next year thanks to the lighter weight.

Test driver Oriol Servia gave his thoughts on the new ride after getting behind the wheel.

“It just feels right. Doesn’t have any malicious movements out there. Very consistent. My second long run was, I think, one of the most consistent runs I’ve done at this track in all my years. So I don’t know. Feels really good and still looks sexy, fast, and safe.”