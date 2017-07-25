Research camp at Purdue cut short amid sexual crime allegations

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A research camp for children at Purdue University was cut short after at least one camper was accused of sexual crimes.

The camp, Camp Dash, is a 25-day program for kids ages 11-15.

Campers stayed at Tarkington Hall. Online records show Purdue police took reports at that address over the dates of the camp. The reports included accusations of fondling, voyeurism, battery and rape.

The camp was two weeks from the end of its second session when officials decided to cut it short. They issued the following statement:

Following disciplinary issues that occurred as part of Camp Dash, Purdue University determined it to be in the best interest of the camp participants to close the camp for its final two weeks. All campers returned to their homes on Friday.

Details about the specific nature of the accusations are not public, but both sessions were affected.

There were three reports of battery and one attempted battery at Tarkington Hall during the first session.

During the second session, the reports were fondling, two cases of voyeurism, an aggravated assault and a rape case.

It’s unknown how many campers faced accusations.

The camp was part of a diet study for children with high blood pressure. All campers were to be given $750 for their participation.