Residents pray for IMPD deputy chief who always answers call

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday, a half-dozen squad cars were parked in front of IU Health Methodist Hospital.

The officers were there to show their support for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief of Investigations James Waters.

Sunday afternoon, a semitractor-trailer rear-ended Waters’ unmarked police cruiser as he traveled in Plainfield on eastbound Interstate 70 near State Road 267.

After being rushed to the hospital, Waters doctors listed him in critical yet stable condition.

Waters has spent 27 years with IMPD. He started as an officer, then a detective. He worked in the vice unit, he became a commander, and now he reached the level as the second in charge of IMPD.

While commander, residents credited Waters for being responsive. He showed up to block parties, he listened to residents’ concerns, and he connected people with the resources they need.

“You talk about the bad cops and the good guys, he was one of the good guys,” Frankie Casel said.

Waters also wanted to ensure that children and teens would get a chance to meet officers. He pushed a program called juvenile justice jeopardy.

The program connects youth with officers through food and games.

“I respect him, I appreciate him and I’m hoping and praying that he pulls through,” said Amy Harwell, president of One Voice, Martindale-Brightwood Neighborhood Association.