Toyota, Honda and Mazda to be sued in Australia over air bag

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In a Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016 file photo, the logo of Japanese car manufacturer Toyota is displayed behind members of the media Toyota at the Paris Auto Show in Paris, France. Toyota will test a new car-sharing system next year that lets users unlock doors and start cars with their smartphones. The Smart Key Box system eliminates the need for a physical key. Toyota will test the system in San Francisco with the Getaround car-sharing service starting in January 2017. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

SYDNEY (AP) — A Sydney lawyer has announced a class action lawsuit against Toyota, Honda and Mazda seeking refunds for cars fitted with faulty air bags from Takata linked to 18 deaths around the world.

Lawyer Damian Scattini said Tuesday the Federal Court action seeks refunds based on an Australian consumer law that entitles consumers to refunds if a product has a fault that makes it unsafe and the problem cannot be rectified within a reasonable time.

Toyota’s Australian subsidiary said in a statement that it has a process in place and that fixing affected vehicles remains a matter of urgency. Honda and Mazda did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Earlier this month, an unidentified 58-year-old Australian man likely became the 18th death worldwide due to exploding Takata air bag inflators.

Never miss another Facebook post from WISH-TV