Trump continues tweet rant against AG Sessions


Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks while having lunch with services members in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Trump had a second, previously undisclosed conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit it Germany. White House spokesman Sean Spicer says that Trump and Putin spoke during a world leaders’ dinner at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg earlier this month.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is keeping up pressure on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, taking to Twitter at daybreak Tuesday to accuse the former senator and campaign ally and adviser of taking a “VERY WEAK” position at the Justice Department on “Hillary Clinton crimes.”

In a post shortly after 6 a.m. EDT, the president also said: “Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump campaign — quietly working to boost Clinton. So where is the investigation A.G.” He also tweeted: “Problem is, the acting head of the FBI & the person in charge of the Hillary investigation, Andrew McCabe, got $700,000 from H for wife.”

The social network flares sent out from the White House followed a pattern that intensified earlier this month with Trump’s harsh criticism of Sessions in an interview with The New York Times. Earlier, Trump referred to the attorney general in a tweet as “beleaguered.” Trump has been angry that Sessions chose to recuse himself from the government’s investigation of Russian meddling in last year’s U.S. election.

