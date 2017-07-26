22nd Street Diner features heritage cooking and a no-waste kitchen

Well, these guys were fun! Meet John Herndon and Josh Baker of 22nd Street Diner & Tongue N Cheek, as they make us Grandma Deb’s French Toast with Roasted chicken, wilted greens, spiced syrup and buttermilk butter, along with Not Yet Classic Benedict with Smoked Beef Tongue, Soft-scrambled eggs, pimento cheese hollandaise, cornbread, and indychurri sauce. Yum!

About:

The Diner is open 7 nights a week, including all day friday thru sunday.

We are a no- waste kitchen, meaning we find uses where other restaurants might throw out.

The Food Truck is at The Koelschip every other wednesday night as well as the Garfield Park Farmer’s Market every Saturday morning. Check the FB page for more details on its whereabouts.

Some of the recipes we use are generations old, heritage cooking. Back to basics.

Social Media Accounts :

@22ndStreetDiner (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook)

@tonguecheekindy (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook)