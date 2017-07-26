Chief Justice Roberts: Technology poses challenge for court

Associated Press Published:
FILE- In this Feb. 1, 2017, file photo, U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts prepares to speak at the The John G. Heyburn II Initiative and University of Kentucky College of Law's judicial conference and speaker series in Lexington, Ky. Roberts said pop culture references can be the perfect way to make a legal point, but he warns they carry some risk. Roberts discussed his role on the Supreme Court on Friday, June 30 in Lancaster, Pa., at a meeting of the Judicial Conference of the District of Columbia Circuit. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts says he thinks rapidly advancing technology poses one of the biggest challenges for the high court.

Speaking at an event at the Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand on Wednesday, Roberts also repeated his concern that the nomination process for Supreme Court justices has become too politicized. And he advised that having a written constitution, which some in New Zealand favor for their country, imposed constraints on judges.

Roberts answered questions posed by the university’s law dean, Mark Hickford, for about an hour.

Hickford did not ask Roberts any questions about U.S. President Donald Trump, who has criticized judges including Roberts and imposed a travel ban on people from six mostly Muslim countries that has been challenged in the courts.

