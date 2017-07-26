Future hotel to host job fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Billing itself as the first boutique hotel on the Indianapolis north side, Ironwood Hotel Indy will have a job fair on Thursday and Friday.

The fair will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the future hotel, which remains under construction at 2727 E. 86th St., at the intersection with Keystone Avenue.

Jobs include guest service representatives, night auditors, guest room attendants, laundry attendants, bellmen, public area attendants, room service staff and maintenance technicians, said an email from spokeswoman Sammi Coppedge. The hotel is looking to hire between 30-40 people.

The hotel is adjacent to the Ironworks at Keystone apartment and retail complex. The new 100,000-square-foot hotel will feature 120 guest rooms when it opens in September. Cunningham Restaurant Group, which owns local eateries such as Bru Burger, Union 50 and Livery, will open two new restaurants in the hotel.

The hotel owner, Wisconsin-based Hendricks Commercial Properties, owns more than 12 million square feet of real estate in 33 states, including five buildings in Indiana.