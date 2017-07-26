Hogsett, Carrier Task Force set to make announcement

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Wednesday morning, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Carrier Task Force will make an announcement.

According to a release, the announcement regarding Carrier’s recent layoffs and the implementation of programming designed to support workers and economic growth.

More than 300 Carrier employees were laid off last Thursday.

The layoffs were more than a year in the making, so representatives from United Steelworkers Local 1999 union says it’s disappointing the workers don’t feel more prepared.

The press conference is set to begin at 10:40.

The entire press conference will be streamed on WISHTV.com.