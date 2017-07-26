Judge sentences man who pleaded guilty to robbery spree

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – A man accused of going on a three-day robbery spree is heading to prison.

A judge sentenced 18-year-old Keywan Moten to six years in the Department of Corrections, one year in Tippecanoe County Corrections and one year on probation.

Moten pleaded guilty to robbery last month.

Prosecutors say he robbed the Village Pantry on South Ninth Street on December 11th.

The next day, a pedestrian reported being robbed on North Third Street.

A third robbery happened at the Village Pantry on South Fourth Street on December 13th.

Witness descriptions and surveillance video were used to help catch Moten.