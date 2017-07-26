Large crowd shows up at cemetery to pray after shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A large crowd forced officers shut down the 4200 block of Millersville Road Wednesday evening. The mass of people congregated in front of Sutherland Cemetery to pray.

They first prayed for IMPD Deputy Chief James Waters. On Sunday, a semi crashed into Waters’ vehicle, critically injuring the 27-year IMPD veteran. He’s currently at IU Methodist Hospital in critical but stable condition.

The gatherers also prayed for the mother of Jasmine Moore. In the wee hours of July 9, someone shot and killed Moore as she stood outside Long’s Bakery.

A week later, gunmen shot three people during Moore’s funeral procession, in attempts to shoot an alleged gang member. All of the victims survived.

Wednesday, a collection of pastors from various churches prayed for men, women, and children in the city of Indianapolis.

Hundreds show up for peace vigil following the shooting of 3 people off Millersville #PrayerForPeace and an end to violence #IMPDcares pic.twitter.com/9BleCcFPlf — IMPD (@IMPDnews) July 26, 2017

In the midst of the prayers, the group stopped and sang songs. After it was over, one resident felt empowered by the prayers.

“I think it is powerful, when we come together, it is a heart thing, when we come together as one people, change happens,” said Wanda Braggs.

Councilman and Pastor Stephen Clay, shared how prayer can improve conditions.

“I think the energy is good, we are where we need to be, we are operating in the vain of the church,” said Clay.

This Sunday, Clay is asking churches around the city to modify their services. He’s asking church members to step outside the building and at 12:30 p.m. raise their hands and pray.