Man arrested, tied to child pornography charges in northern Indiana

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A man faces child pornography charges in Whitley County following an investigation that spanned over the course of several months.

The investigation into the behavior of 44-year-old Christopher Davidsen began nearly four months ago following multiple tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Detectives were able to search his home with a search warrant Tuesday and discovered over 150 images and more than 24 videos of what is believed to be child pornography.

Davidsen faces two felony charges of child exploitation and possession of child pornography.