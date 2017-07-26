Muncie animal shelter at capacity

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A local animal shelter is filled to capacity and leaders say more and more animals keep arriving. Muncie Animal Care and Services has taken in more than 400 cats and dogs since July 1.

“We are filling the cages and the kennels quicker than we can adopt them out,” said Ashley Honeycutt with Muncie Animal Care and Services. She said summer is always a busy time of year, but this is a little different.

“We’ve had a big influx in owner surrenders the last couple of weeks,” said Honeycutt.

Between those surrenders and unclaimed strays, there are about 250 animals in the building right now. Keeping up with that number takes a lot of work.

“We had to resort to setting up crates and cages in our stock rooms. The one room is actually a bathroom, just for the space until we were able to get some adopted and get some out,” said Honeycutt.

She said the shelter completely emptied their adoption floor during a promotion in June, now just a month later it is full again.

To help get those animals out of the shelter and into homes, Muncie Animal Care and Services is offering another promotion. All cats and dogs are $10.

For more information on how to adopt, or to look at the available animals, click here.