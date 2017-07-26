Officials investigating after woman is found dead inside Madison County Jail

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Officials are investigating the death of an inmate after she was found unresponsive early Wednesday morning.
56-year-old Loretta Neese was found in a female housing unit around 6:40 a.m. when the jail staff was serving breakfast.
Neese was later transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Neese had been arrested early Tuesday morning for operating a vehicle while being suspended as a habitual traffic offender.
Her cause of her death remains unknown.
The investigation into her death remains ongoing.