Officials investigating after woman is found dead inside Madison County Jail

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Officials are investigating the death of an inmate after she was found unresponsive early Wednesday morning.

56-year-old Loretta Neese was found in a female housing unit around 6:40 a.m. when the jail staff was serving breakfast.

Neese was later transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Neese had been arrested early Tuesday morning for operating a vehicle while being suspended as a habitual traffic offender.

Her cause of her death remains unknown.

The investigation into her death remains ongoing.