COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Fire said one person is dead and five are critically injured after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair.

Battalion Chief Steve Martin said two people are in stable condition. One of those injured is a 13-year-old child.

Martin said one of the rows of seats on the Fire Ball ride “snapped off.”

Wednesday was the opening day for the Fair, which runs until Aug. 6.