Summer Driving Safety for Teens

Teen driving can be scary for any parent, especially when their child first gets their license. Tim Hollister, Author and Safety Advocate, knows this first-hand by living through a parent’s worst nightmare. His teenage son was killed in a crash, becoming part of the shocking statistic that the No. 1 cause of death for teenagers is car crashes.

Since then, Hollister has honored his son’s memory by turning his personal tragedy into a public service in order to help educate parents and their teens about safer practices for young drivers and that there is no such thing as a safe teen driver.

Not So Fast: Parenting Your Teen Through the Dangers of Driving

Providing advice to parents, guardians, and other adults who supervise teen drivers about the critical decisions that must be made before getting behind the wheel of a car, this book will help empower and guide parents of the more than three million teens obtaining new driver’s licenses annually in the United States. Author and parent Tim Hollister proves that supervision before driving is every bit as important to lowering crash rates as teaching teens how to turn at a busy intersection. Parents will learn priceless information in teaching teenagers how to evaluate the circumstances of every driving trip, how to be able to say “no” when necessary, how to prepare a “flight plan” for each drive, and how to put safety before convenience. Parents will also benefit by understanding the real dangers and risks in teen driving by recognizing the limits of driver training programs and will thus become more informed and proactive in their supervisory role. Proceeds from sales will support a memorial fund—set up in honor of Hollister’s son, Reid, who was killed in an automobile accident in 2006—which subsidizes infant and toddler education in greater Hartford, Connecticut, and other worthy traffic safety causes.

Most driving literature for parents focuses on how to teach a teen to drive, without explaining why teen driving is so dangerous in the first place or giving parents a plan to preempt the hazards teens face. By contrast, Not So Fast empowers and guides parents to understand the causes and situations that most often lead to teen crashes and to take specific, proactive steps—before and each time a teen driver gets behind the wheel—to counteract them. This authoritative guide tackles hot button issues such as texting and distracted driving, parenting attitudes (conscious and unconscious), and teen impairment and fatigue—and includes a combination of topics not found in other teen driving guides, such as:

How brain development affects driving

Why driver’s ed does not produce safe drivers

How and why to prepare a “flight plan” for each drive before handing over the keys

How and when to say no

SPOKESPERSON BACKGROUND: Tim has received the nation’s highest civilian award for traffic safety from the U.S. Department of Transportation, as well as national public service awards from the Governors Highway Safety Association (2015) and the National Safety Council (2015). He was also appointed to and served on the state task force that rewrote Connecticut’s Graduated Driver’s Laws, enacted in 2008. He has appeared on CBS Evening News with Scott Pelley, the Hallmark Channel’s “Home and Family” Show, and Raising America on HLN. Books credits include, “Not So Fast: Parenting Your Teen Through the Dangers of Driving” and “His Father Still: A Parenting Memoir.”

