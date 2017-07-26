Teen dies in crash at rural Hancock County intersection

WARRINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – A teenager died Wednesday afternoon when a piece of farm equipment struck a pickup at a rural Hancock County intersection.

Sheriff Mike Shepherd said the crash was dispatched at 1:26 p.m. at the intersection of county roads 900 North and 750 East, about a mile northwest of the small community of Warrington.

The name of the deceased was being withheld while family is notified.

Two other people in the pickup were injured in the crash and taken to a hospital, although the sheriff was not immediately sure which facility.

The view of the driver of the piece of John Deere farm equipment had an obstructed view at the intersection due to tall corn, the sheriff said. The piece of farm equipment was southbound and the pickup was westbound, the sheriff said.

“Three of the four corners have corn in there taller than me,” Shepherd said.

The driver of the piece of farm equipment was not injured.

Shepherd said more information about the crash should be available later Wednesday.