Thousands donated toward Delphi Trail Safety Task Force fundraiser

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — The funding into into a trail where two teen girls died nearly five months ago is steadily increasing.

$20,000 has now been raised to improve safety along the trail in Delphi where Abby Williams and Liberty German were killed in February.

Security Federal Savings Bank recently donated $10,000.

Their goal is to raise $50,000 in the fund.

If it’s done before August 30, the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority will match the $50,000, which will allow all the planned improvements for the trail including new lighting, cameras, public wi-fi and informational kiosks.

