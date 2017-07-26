Top 8 things to do in Indy this weekend: July 28-30

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Baseball, beer, motorbikes and musical beats make up the list of Top 8 things to do in Indianapolis this weekend.

Microbrewers fest

Voted Indy’s best beer fest for the last two years, the 22nd annual Indiana Microbrewers Festival will be at 3 p.m. Saturday (2 p.m. with an early-bird ticket) at Military Park, 601 W. New York St. Featuring over 100 breweries with anything from a pomegranate margarita gose to a s’mores-inspired Indiana imperial stout to a mango habanero India pale ale, #INBeerFest is a must-attend fest. Tickets range from $10 for a designated driver to $60 for the early-bird tickets. The event will benefit the nonprofit Brewers of Indiana Guild and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Indiana. For tickets and more, click here.

Nitro Circus

Travis Pastrana’s Nitro Circus Live is coming to Indianapolis for the first time Friday. Thirty athletes will perform tricks and stunts on everything from trikes and tall bikes to a kayak and even a whiskey barrel, which will fly off the famous 40-foot Giganta Ramp. The gates will open at 6 p.m. and show starts at 7 p.m. at Key Stadium, 1400 E. Hanna Ave. Click here for information.

Indianapolis Indians

The Indians are back at Victory Field this weekend and will host the Pawtucket Red Sox for a four-game series. Things will get started with Civil Rights Night, a Friday doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m. and followed by fireworks. At Saturday’s game, WISH-TV’s Lauren Lowry will sing the National Anthem. The Saturday game will feature a Thor Bobblehead giveaway, so get there early to see Lowry and get a Bobblehead! The Indians will wrap up the series with Kids Eat Free Sunday. Click here for information.

Ruff Ride

If you’ve got a motorcycle, head to the 2017 Ruff Ride, which supports Hamilton County humane society’s Pets Healing Vets. The 90-minute ride on Saturday will start and end at Harley Davidson of Indianapolis, 4146 E 96th St. The escorted ride will get riders back to Harley in time for the Ruff Ride After-Party from 3-6 p.m. The party will feature a catered dinner, a free drink compliments of Sun King (plus a cash bar for additional beverages), vendors and live music by Dean Metcalf & the Turnipseeds. Click here to register.

Rock-paper-scissors

The Hi-Fi music venue, 1043 Virginia Ave., will host the 2017 PBR Rock Paper Scissors Indy City Championship. It will feature 32 of Indy’s best teams vying for a cash prize and citywide bragging rights. The tournament will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday. Admission will be $5 for spectators (21 and older only), who also will be encouraged to take part in street play or side matches of rock-paper-scissors unrelated to the tournament. For more, click here.

Foam wonderland

What’s described as the world’s largest foam party will swing through the Circle City beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Pavilion at Pan Am Plaza, 201 S .Capitol Ave. Zomboy & Herobust will provide tunes at the concert. Participants will get wet, so they should bring the right clothes and put valuables in plastic bags or waterproof containers. Watch a video.

Colts training camp

We’re more than halfway through the summer, which means that football season is right around the corner. The Indianapolis Colts will host their first public practice of the season Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The family friendly event is free, with gates opening at 12:30 p.m. The Colts cheerleaders will unveil their 2017-18 swimsuit calendar at the event. Practice will wrap up by 4:15 p.m., but the festivities will continue as the movie “Sing” will be shown starting shortly after 5 p.m. Click here for the entire schedule.

3 days of music

Several major music acts are making a stop in Central Indiana this weekend:

Friday: 2Cellos at the Old National Centre in downtown Indianapolis.

Saturday: Korn/Stone Sour/Skillet/YelaWolf/Ded at Klipsch Music Center in Noblesville.

Sunday: Incubus/Jimmy Eat World/Judah & the Lion, also at Klipsch Music Center.

The two-day Wide Eyed Music Festival is also taking place Friday and Saturday in Fountain Square. Friday performers will include Mike Maimone (Mutts), Poor Man’s Band, River Thief, Powell and Business Casual. Saturday’s performers will include Jet Black Orchid, Cyrus Youngman and The Kingfishers, Joshua Powell and The Great Train Robbery, Endiana, Blue Moon Revue and Jason Brown.