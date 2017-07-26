Water conservation meets art at Rain on Main

Rain and art come together for a silent auction and art competition called, “Rain on Main!” It’s all happening on August 12 in Carmel and you’re invited! Claire Lane, Urban Conservationist, Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District, and Sue Maki, Manager of Environmental Initiatives and Education, City of Carmel Utilities, tell us more:

What are rain barrels? What are they used for?

Rain barrels are essentially large containers you position below a downspout on your home to capture and store rainwater for use later. They hold the free, soft water for your use in your garden or landscaping.

Outdoor water use watering lawns and gardens can account for 1/3rd of household water use in the summer so using a rain barrel can save water and save money.

What is Rain on Main?

A painted rain barrel silent auction and art competition. Local adult artists (including 3 high school groups (Carmel HS, Guerin HS, and University HS) are invited to paint 65 gallon urn rain barrels with a design of their choice. The barrels are judged by a panel of experts and the 1 st and 2 nd place artists win cash prizes. The barrels are then sold in a silent auction to be enjoyed as functional and beautiful pieces of art!

This is our third year putting on Rain on Main as a collaboration between Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District, The City of Carmel Stormwater Department, and City of Carmel Utilities. All of our organizations care about water quality and conservation so it is a great opportunity to come together to educate citizens and promote local artists and conservation!

Where can I see these barrels?

Online (in early August) at RainonMain.com.

You will also be able to see them all on the Rain on Main Facebook page where you can vote for your favorite in the People’s Choice contest

In person

August 12 th Carmel Arts and Design District Gallery Walk- Participate in a scavenger hunt during the gallery walk to win prizes!

Carmel Arts and Design District Gallery Walk- Participate in a scavenger hunt during the gallery walk to win prizes! The barrels will be on display along Main street all week (August 12-18)

How can I purchase a barrel?

The Rain on Main silent auction will take place at the Carmel Farmers Market on Saturday August 19th from 8-11. You can view all the barrels and place a bid on your favorite. The highest bidder when the auction closes at 11am will that their barrel home that day! You don’t have to live in Carmel to participate in the silent auction, however, Carmel residents are eligible for a $50-$75 rebate on their stormwater bill for installing rain barrels.

Where do the proceeds from Rain on Main go?

Proceeds go to educational signage on water quality projects in Carmel Clay Parks.

Event sponsors – Anthony’s Chophouse (new restaurant on the Monon in Carmel), Touch N’ Go Collision, Sherwin Williams and Sherwin Williams Automotive, and White’s Ace Hardware in Carmel.

