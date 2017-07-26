Woman injures 2 after crashing truck into motorcycle

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A woman was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in Bartholomew County on Tuesday after striking her vehicle into a motorcycle.

It happened just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of 25th Street and Wedgewood Drive when officials said 39-year-old Elizabeth Blair crashed into the motorcycle of 60-year-old Jeffrey Welker and passenger Jennifer Welker.

Jeffrey was transported to a hospital with fractures to his arm and leg, while Jennifer was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment.

After speaking to Blair, officials determined she showed signs of impairment and placed her under arrest following the results of a blood test.

She faces a preliminary charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury.

The crash remains under investigation.