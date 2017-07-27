26 Indiana law enforcement personnel die on duty since 2007

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 400 law enforcement personnel have died in the line of duty in Indiana, 25 of those since 2007, the Officer Down Memorial Page has recorded.

The page says 427 law enforcement personnel have died in Indiana in the line of duty. The group’s website lists personnel who died on duty since the 1790s. On Thursday night, the Virginia-based group’s home page featured a photo of Southport Police Department Lt. Aaron Allan, Indiana’s first death of an on-duty law enforcement officer this year. He was shot while responding to a crash Thursday afternoon.

The Officer Down Memorial Page is a nonprofit. It has recorded more than 22,000 police officer deaths since 1971.

Since 2007, 24 police officers and two correctional officers have died on duty in Indiana, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page:

Lt. Aaron Allan: Southport Police Department, July 27, 2017. Cause of death: gunfire.

Deputy Sheriff Carl Allen Koontz: Howard County Sheriff’s Office, March 20, 2016. Cause of death: gunfire.

Deputy Sheriff Jacob Daniel Calvin: Tipton County Sheriff’s Office, June 28, 2014. Cause of Death: automobile crash.

Officer Perry Wayne Renn: Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, July 5, 2014. Cause of death: gunfire.

Patrolman Jeffrey Brady Westerfield: Gary Police Department, July 6, 2014. Cause of Death: gunfire.

Patrolman II Nickolaus Edward Schultz: Merrillville Police Department, Sept. 7, 2014. Cause of death: gunfire.

Police Officer Rod Lee Bradway: Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Sept. 20, 2013. Cause of death: gunfire.

Corrections Officer Britney Rachelle Meux: Lake County Sheriff’s Department, March 6, 2012. Cause of death: vehicular assault.

Correctional Officer Timothy A. Betts: Indiana Department of Correction, Aug. 26, 2012. Cause of death: heart attack.

Officer David Spencer Moore: Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Jan. 26, 2011. Cause of death: gunfire.

Police Officer Brent Daniel Long: Terre Haute Police Department, July 11, 2011. Cause of death: gunfire.

Cpl. James John Szuba: Mishawaka Police Department, Jan. 9, 2010. Cause of death: vehicular assault.

Police Officer William Edward “Will” Phillips III: Greenfield Police Department, Sept. 30, 2010. Cause of death: vehicular assault.

Patrol Detective Justin Clyde Mullis: French Lick Police Department, April 29, 2009. Cause of death: motorcycle crash.

Sgt. Jeffery Bryant Shaw: Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department, Nov. 12, 2009. Cause of death: automobile crash

Deputy Sheriff Roy Bruce Sutton Jr.: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Dec. 11, 2009. Cause of death: automobile crash.

Trooper Daniel Roy Barrett: Indiana State Police, Jan. 27, 2008. Cause of death: Automobile crash.

Deputy Sheriff Sarah Irene Haylett-Jones: Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Oct. 19, 2008. Cause of death: struck by vehicle.

Cpl. Nick Samuel Polizzotto: South Bend Police Department, April 24, 2007. Cause of death: gunfire.

Town Marshal Louis Dixon Beam: Cayuga Town Marshal’s Office, May 14, 2007. Cause of Death: accidental.

Officer Frank Charles Denzinger: Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, June 18, 2007. Cause of Death: gunfire.

Master Trooper David Edward Rich: Indiana State Police, July 5, 2007. Cause of death: gunfire.

Patrolman Benjamin “BJ” Wilcher Jr.: Gary Police Department, Aug. 12, 2007. Cause of death: vehicle pursuit.

Deputy Sheriff Enrico Aquino Garcia Jr.: Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, Sept. 23, 2007. Cause of death: heart attack.

Sgt. Gary Wayne Henderson: Shelbyville Police Department, Oct. 10, 2007. Cause of death: accidental.