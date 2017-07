INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers are on the scene of a triple shooting on the city’s west side.

Officers were called to the 3700 block of West Kessler Boulevard North Drive around 11:13 p.m. Thursday on reports of a person shot.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department dispatch confirms that three people have been shot.

The condition of those shot is not yet known.

