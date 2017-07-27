Controlling asthma symptoms in the hot summer months

If you’re an asthma sufferer, you know how miserable the summer months can be. Today on Indy Style, Dr. Gabriel Bosslet, Pulmonologist, CHEST Foundation (American College of Chest Physicians) and IU West, explains why asthma patients should visit their doctor for a “tune-up” in July, as well as how to control asthma symptoms, treatment options, creating an asthma management plan and the Allergy & Asthma Network and CHEST campaign.

Talking Points:

Why is July an important time to visit a doctor for an asthma tune-up?

How can you recognize asthma attack symptoms?

What are the worst-case scenario symptoms in an asthma attack?

What is the right medication to take for asthma symptoms?

What is an asthma management plan?

Why is it important for those who start to experience allergy or asthma symptoms to visit a board certified doctor?

How are Allergy & Asthma Network and CHEST Foundation working together? Allergy & Asthma Network and CHEST Foundation are providing families with resources to help manage asthma symptoms and how families can learn more about their condition. The campaign also includes some assessment tools to determine the severity of asthma and a quiz to determine if you are controlling your asthma correctly. Additional information on the campaign can be found here: http://asthma.chestnet.org/

Where can viewers find more information? To learn more about asthma visit us at org/asthmaand allergyasthmanetwork.org.

