Fatigued semi driver may have caused I-70 rollover, police say

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A sleepy driver may have been the cause of a semtractor-trailer rollover Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 in Putnam County.

Indiana State Police and county authorities responded to the rollover crash at 1:46 p.m. near the 37.5-mile marker, which is near the Putnamville exit.

A preliminary state police investigation showed 59-year-old William R. Jones, of Jonesboro, Ind., was eastbound when he lost control, traveled north across the median and across the westbound lanes, and eventually rolled over after striking trees on the north side of I-70.

Information gathered at the scene led investigators to believe Jones may have fallen asleep causing the crash, state police said in a news release.

Jones was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment of chest and internal pain. All believed to be non-life-threatening.

The semitractor-trailer from Carter Express was hauling dry goods.