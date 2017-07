INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Ford Motor Company is celebrating a big milestone Thursday.

That’s because Thursday is the 100-year anniversary of its pickup truck.

Henry’s Ford’s Model T truck debuted way back in 1917.

Now Ford’s F-Series is America’s best-selling truck for 40 consecutive years and the best-selling vehicle for 35 straight years.

