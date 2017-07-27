Get your team together for the Rock Paper Scissors competition

1-2-3 shoot! Who’s up for a fun game of Rock Paper Scissors?! The Muncie Brothers (who are hilarious, by the way) give us all the details about this year’s big event:

The Rock Paper Scissors Indy City Championship will take place on Saturday July 29, 2017 at HI-FI in Fountain Square. Thirty-two teams will go head-to-head in a knock-down drag-out tournament of arbitrary sport – Rock Paper Scissors. The winner will take home the grand prize of $500 and bragging rights as the Indy RPS Champion. The event is hosted by Dorgan & Milroy Muncie, best known as hosts of Indy’s Burlesque Bingo. Spectators are encouraged to attend and participate in side matches throughout the event. Spectator tickets are $5. Team registration is almost full for this year’s event. To enter your team, visit the registration page. HI-FI is located at 1043 Virginia Ave. Suite 4, Indianapolis, IN.

Saturday, July 29, 2017 – 6 pm

Pabst Blue Ribbon & Do317.com present

PBR Rock Paper Scissors Indy City Championship

Hosted by: Dorgan & Milroy Muncie

HI-FI: 1043 Virginia Ave Suite 4 Indianapolis, IN

Team Registration: $25 | http://bit.ly/rps17-teamreg

Spectator Tickets: $5 | http://bit.ly/rps17-tickets

Info & official rules: http://bit.ly/rps17-inforules

Promo video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bW-UjCcCrC4

About the Event: This event follows the official RPS Tournament Rules and the only acceptable “throws” for this event are Rock, Paper and Scissor. All team members and spectators must be 21 years of age or older to enter. Four person teams compete in head-to-head team matches with winners advancing to the next round.

Team Registration:

A limited amount of team registrations are still available for $25 per four-person team. Register Here

1 st Place Team = $500 Cash & RPS City Championship Trophy

Place Team = $500 Cash & RPS City Championship Trophy 2 nd Place Team = $250 Cash

Place Team = $250 Cash Best Dressed Team = $100 Cash

RPS Street Play Winner = $100 Cash and a $50 Bar Tab at HI-FI

For further news and information, please visit: www.Do317.com.

@Do317 (twitter, instagram and snapchat)

Official hashtag: #RPSIndy