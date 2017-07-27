Heading back to the classroom: School start dates

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Grab the backpack, pencils and paper. Many area students will soon head back into the classroom to begin another school year.

While some schools have already returned to the classroom, others will be taking their seats for another year of learning.

The following is a schedule of when schools are back in session:

July 27

Wayne Township

Perry Township

Brownsburg

Beech Grove

July 31

Indianapolis Public Schools

Warren Township Schools

Greenwood Community Schools

Edinburgh Community Schools

Southern Hancock Community Schools

Mount Vernon Community Schools (Hancock County

Alexandria Community Schools (Madison County)

August 1

Pike Township Schools (Continuous School calendar)

Decatur Township Schools

Noblesville Community Schools

Plainfield Community Schools

Northwestern Consolidated Schools (Shelby County)

Elwood Community Schools (Madison County)

Maconaquah Community Schools (Miami County)

August 2

Washington Township Schools

Speedway Community Schools

Center Grove Schools

North West Hendricks Schools

Shelby Eastern Schools

Southwestern Shelby Schools

Eastern Hancock Schools

Greenfield Central Schools

Anderson Community Schools

Kokomo Community Schools

Muncie Community Schools

Shenandoah Community Schools

Blue River Valley Community Schools

C.A. Beard Memorial Schools

New Castle Community Schools

South Henry Community Schools

Greensburg Community Schools

Bartholomew County Schools

Flat Rock-Hawcreek Schools

August 3

Lawrence Township Schools

Pike Township Schools (Traditional calendar)

Nineveh-Hensley-Jackson (Indian Creek)

Mooresville Community Schools

Monroe-Gregg Schools

Shelbyville Central Schools

Cowan Community Schools

Decatur County Schools

Richland-Bean Blossom Schools

Mitchell Community Schools

Southwest Parke Schools

August 4

Mill Creek Community Schools

Eminence Community Schools

Madison-Grant Schools

Greencastle Community Schools

South Putnam Community Schools

Daleville Community Schools

Peru Community Schools

August 7

Martinsville Community Schools

Eastern Howard Schools

Rossville Consolidated Schools

North Putnam Community Schools

Cloverdale Community Schools

Wes-Del Community Schools

Liberty-Perry Schools

Clay Community Schools

August 8

Hamilton Heights Schools

Zionsville Community Schools

South Madison Community Schools

Northwestern School Corp (Howard County)

Delaware Community Schools

Spencer-Owen Community Schools

Yorktown Community Schools

Oak Hill United Schools

Lafayette Community Schools

Brownstown Central Schools

Jennings County Schools

North Central Park Schools

August 9

Westfield-Washington Schools

Sheridan Community Schools

Hamilton Southeastern Schools

Western Boone Schools

Danville Community Schools

Franklin Community Schools

Tri-Central Community Schools (Tipton County)

Western School Corporation (Howard County)

Clinton Central Schools

Clinton Prairie Schools

Frankfort Community Schools

North Montgomery Schools

Crawfordsville Community Schools

South Montgomery Schools

Nettle Creek Community Schools

Rush County Community Schools

Fayette County Community Schools

Monroe County Community Schools

Brown County Schools

Carroll Consolidated Schools

Delphi Community Schools

North Miami Community Schools

Northeastern Wayne Schools

Centerville-Abington Schools (Wayne County)

Richmond Community Schools

Vigo County Schools

August 10

Lebanon Community Schools

Eastbrook Community Schools

Marion Community Schools

Twin Lakes Community Schools

North Lawrence Community Schools

August 11

Tipton Community Schools

August 14

Blackford County Schools

August 15

Carmel-Clay Schools

August 16

Taylor Community Schools

Tippecanoe Community Schools