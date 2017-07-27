Heading back to the classroom: School start dates

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Grab the backpack, pencils and paper. Many area students will soon head back into the classroom to begin another school year.
While some schools have already returned to the classroom, others will be taking their seats for another year of learning.
The following is a schedule of when schools are back in session:
July 27
- Wayne Township
- Perry Township
- Brownsburg
- Beech Grove
July 31
- Indianapolis Public Schools
- Warren Township Schools
- Greenwood Community Schools
- Edinburgh Community Schools
- Southern Hancock Community Schools
- Mount Vernon Community Schools (Hancock County
- Alexandria Community Schools (Madison County)
August 1
- Pike Township Schools (Continuous School calendar)
- Decatur Township Schools
- Noblesville Community Schools
- Plainfield Community Schools
- Northwestern Consolidated Schools (Shelby County)
- Elwood Community Schools (Madison County)
- Maconaquah Community Schools (Miami County)
August 2
- Washington Township Schools
- Speedway Community Schools
- Center Grove Schools
- North West Hendricks Schools
- Shelby Eastern Schools
- Southwestern Shelby Schools
- Eastern Hancock Schools
- Greenfield Central Schools
- Anderson Community Schools
- Kokomo Community Schools
- Muncie Community Schools
- Shenandoah Community Schools
- Blue River Valley Community Schools
- C.A. Beard Memorial Schools
- New Castle Community Schools
- South Henry Community Schools
- Greensburg Community Schools
- Bartholomew County Schools
- Flat Rock-Hawcreek Schools
August 3
- Lawrence Township Schools
- Pike Township Schools (Traditional calendar)
- Nineveh-Hensley-Jackson (Indian Creek)
- Mooresville Community Schools
- Monroe-Gregg Schools
- Shelbyville Central Schools
- Cowan Community Schools
- Decatur County Schools
- Richland-Bean Blossom Schools
- Mitchell Community Schools
- Southwest Parke Schools
August 4
- Mill Creek Community Schools
- Eminence Community Schools
- Madison-Grant Schools
- Greencastle Community Schools
- South Putnam Community Schools
- Daleville Community Schools
- Peru Community Schools
August 7
- Martinsville Community Schools
- Eastern Howard Schools
- Rossville Consolidated Schools
- North Putnam Community Schools
- Cloverdale Community Schools
- Wes-Del Community Schools
- Liberty-Perry Schools
- Clay Community Schools
August 8
- Hamilton Heights Schools
- Zionsville Community Schools
- South Madison Community Schools
- Northwestern School Corp (Howard County)
- Delaware Community Schools
- Spencer-Owen Community Schools
- Yorktown Community Schools
- Oak Hill United Schools
- Lafayette Community Schools
- Brownstown Central Schools
- Jennings County Schools
- North Central Park Schools
August 9
- Westfield-Washington Schools
- Sheridan Community Schools
- Hamilton Southeastern Schools
- Western Boone Schools
- Danville Community Schools
- Franklin Community Schools
- Tri-Central Community Schools (Tipton County)
- Western School Corporation (Howard County)
- Clinton Central Schools
- Clinton Prairie Schools
- Frankfort Community Schools
- North Montgomery Schools
- Crawfordsville Community Schools
- South Montgomery Schools
- Nettle Creek Community Schools
- Rush County Community Schools
- Fayette County Community Schools
- Monroe County Community Schools
- Brown County Schools
- Carroll Consolidated Schools
- Delphi Community Schools
- North Miami Community Schools
- Northeastern Wayne Schools
- Centerville-Abington Schools (Wayne County)
- Richmond Community Schools
- Vigo County Schools
August 10
- Lebanon Community Schools
- Eastbrook Community Schools
- Marion Community Schools
- Twin Lakes Community Schools
- North Lawrence Community Schools
August 11
- Tipton Community Schools
August 14
- Blackford County Schools
August 15
- Carmel-Clay Schools
August 16
- Taylor Community Schools
- Tippecanoe Community Schools