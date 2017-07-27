IMPD deputy chief dies from injuries sustained in Sunday crash

Related Coverage Residents pray for IMPD deputy chief who always answers call

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s deputy chief has succumbed to his injuries stemming from a crash Sunday, police announced Thursday.

Officials announced Jim Waters, 48, died Thursday afternoon at IU Health Methodist Hospital. He had previously been listed as in critical but stable condition.

The crash happened Sunday just after 1 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 70 near State Road 267 when Deputy Chief Waters’ slowed his vehicle due to debris in the right lane of I-70 and was rear-ended by a semi-truck.

Preliminary investigations showed that alcohol was not believed to be a factor from the driver of the semi.

Waters spent 27 years with IMPD. He started as an officer, then a detective. He worked in the vice unit, became a commander, before finally reaching the level as the second in charge of IMPD.