INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Attorney General’s Office held Indiana’s very first Unclaimed Day Thursday morning.

They were downtown helping Hoosiers find out if there was any unclaimed property under their name.

In addition to helping others find their unclaimed possessions, there was some games and prizes at their booth.

To find out if there is anything unclaimed currently under your name, click here.

