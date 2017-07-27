Indiana State Fair dropping thrill ride after Ohio accident

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Officials say next month’s Indiana State Fair won’t include the thrill ride similar to the one that broke apart at the Ohio State Fair, killing one man and injuring seven other people.

The Indiana State Fair said Thursday its decided with North American Midway Entertainment to not operate the Fire Ball ride during the Aug. 4-20 fair in Indianapolis as the Ohio investigation continues.

The Ohio State Fair’s Fire Ball ride operated by Amusements of America malfunctioned Wednesday night and sent riders flying into the air.

Indiana fair officials say their “thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by the tragic accident at the Ohio State Fair.”