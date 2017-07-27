Madonna accepts damages from publisher over privacy invasion

Associated Press Published:
Madonna
FILE- In this July 11, 2017 file photo, Madonna, left, sits with her adopted children David, Stella and Mercy, at the opening of The Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care, located at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in the city of Blantyre, Malawi. A New York judge on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, has stopped an impending auction of pop star Madonna's personal items, including a love letter from her former boyfriend, the late rapper Tupac Shakur, a pair of worn panties and a hairbrush containing strands of her hair. (AP Photo Thoko Chikondi, File)

LONDON (AP) — A lawyer for Madonna says the star and her twin daughters Stella and Estere have accepted damages form the publisher of the Mail Online website over an article that was a “serious invasion of privacy.”

Madonna sued Associated Newspapers over a January story giving details of her adoption of the 4-year-old twins from Malawi.

Her lawyer, Jenny Afia, told a judge in London that the story, published while the adoption was underway, could have “threatened the integrity and/or outcome of the adoption process which would have had potentially life-changing implications for the girls.”

She said the publisher had agreed to pay Madonna’s legal costs and undisclosed damages. Afia said Madonna would donate the damages to a pediatric hospital in Malawi.

Madonna was not at London’s High Court for Thursday’s hearing.

