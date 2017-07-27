Nitro Circus Live comes to Indy

Since the age of five, Cam “Sincs” Sinclair has loved riding motorcycles. His drive to compete began as a family affair: the Sinclairs traveled to motocross and supercross competitions all over his native Australia for 15 years, as Cam became known as one of the country’s emerging racing stars.

-Nitro Circus Live is coming to Key Stadium at 7pm on Friday, July 28th

-Tickets are available by going to www.ticketrocket.co

– Nitro Circus Live will feature over 30 world-class action sports athletes. It’s an all-star international lineup, loaded with the best riders in freestyle motocross (FMX), BMX, scooter and inline, including multiple X Games medalists. They will perform the biggest tricks in action sports, plus many unbelievable world firsts never attempted before, with an all-new show geared for an outdoor stadium experience. Indianapolis will also witness a host of outrageous new contraptions that will fly off the famous 40-foot Giganta Ramp (safe landings, however, are not guaranteed).

Just for fun, Cam started setting up ramps and doing FMX tricks with his best friend (and future Nitro Circus teammate) Blake “Bilko” Williams. As Cam’s skills progressed, he juggled both freestyle and motocross, displaying a versatility that at the time was rarely seen – he battled for supercross podiums in Australia while at the same time sent it with huge FMX tricks during the halftime break. In 2006, Cam decided to switch his focus entirely to FMX and in 2007 he competed in his first X Games, raising his profiled and putting him on the international action sports scene. Just a year later, Cam set a new world record for the longest distance ever back-flipped on a motorcycle (129 feet).

In 2009, however, all of these successes looked like they would become distant memories. Sinclair crashed hard during the X Fighters competition in Madrid, Spain while attempting the incredibly dangerous double backflip. Cam suffered near fatal injuries, including a lacerated liver and a broken scapular and lapsed into a coma for eight days. Cam had to undergo six months of intense physical therapy and rehabilitation just to learn to walk, talk and live as a human being again. But, his determination to get back on the bike never dimmed.

Then, almost exactly a year to the day, Sinclair made the ultimate return to the sport he loves. At X Games in 2010 he landed the same double backflip that nearly took his life, winning the Best Trick gold medal and completing what is arguably one of the greatest comebacks in action sports history.

Cam’s world firsts include landing a four-person backflip and a nac-nac double backflip. His proudest Nitro Circus moment was landing the world’s first two-rider synchronized FMX double backflip with Travis Pastrana during Nitro’s 2011 North American debut in Las Vegas. But, riding with the entire Nitro Circus crew gets Cam psyched. “That’s why we have an amazing show, because everyone’s crazy and they do their own thing,” he says. “From all the BMX riders to the motocross guys, they’re all inspiring to be around.”

Sinclair’s life has certainly changed since “playing around with Bilko” fifteen years ago. Cam is now a family man who enjoys spending time with his wife and daughter when he is not performing, but his passion for motorcycles remains.

To learn more, visit http://nitrocircus.com/ / https://twitter.com/nitrocircus